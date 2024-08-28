Anahuac built for deep run in 2024

ANAHUAC — Things are looking up for the 2024 football season if you are an Anahuac Panther fan, as the excitement surrounding the team has been building with expectations high.

The Panthers return 13 starters, and quarterback Brady Barrier has moved back to town after a year at Rusk, and now the Panthers are primed to make a long playoff run.

"We have got a chance to be pretty good," said Anahuac Head Coach Greg Neece. "We haven't gelled just yet, but I like the direction we are heading."

Barrier passed for over 2,600 yards as a freshman at Anahuac, and after a year at Rusk, where he passed for over 2,400 yards, the junior already has thrown for over 5,000 yards.

"Brady is not just a passer," said Neece. "If he needs to tuck it and pick up a first down with his legs, he can do that also."

The Panthers have perhaps one of the best tight ends in Class 3A in senior Quandre Coates. The Barrier-to-Coates duo will be formidable to stop inside the red zone.

It will be Thomas Delao, Darius Richardson and Tyler Kelley at the running back position.

The wide receivers will be Logan Trotter, Braedon Edmonds, Oscar Garza, and Talon Cunningham.

Cole Willis will lead the line up front after coming off an all-district season. Willis will be joined by Brad Coates, Zeke Fraire, Adrian Torres, Kayden Billiot, and Ryan Velazquez.

Upfront on the defensive side of the ball will be Quandre Coates, Garza, Richardson, Brad Coates, Justin Netterville, Willis, Torres, and Velazquez.

Kelley, who has led the district in tackles the last couple of years, will lead the linebackers along with Delao, King Charles, Jesse Wilcox, and Blaedin Josephson. In the secondary will be Cunningham, Garza, Tre Smith, Chad Godfrey, and Jason Nelson.

Handling the kicking duties will be Garza.

"I do like the way we have been aggressive on defense," said Neece. "I think once we come together on defense, we have a chance to be real good."

Neece thinks the district will start with East Chambers, Buna, Orangefield, Coldspring and Kirbyville as the teams to beat.

"You cannot sleep on Hardin either," added Neece.

Anahuac will host Cypress Christian on Aug. 30 at Kyle White Stadium and then travel to Woodville the following Friday in a good early test for the Panthers.