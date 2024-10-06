DISCLAIMER: The following persons were arrested and booked into the Chambers County Jail. Individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. NOTE that NOT all persons allegedly charged committed the crime. Perhaps the individual was arrested in Chambers County on outstanding warrant(s) or for violating the law while in Chambers County and or their cases are dismissed or disposed after further review by a judge.

CHAMBERS COUNTY JAIL LOG

Sunday, September 22, 2024-September 28, 2024

September 22, the following individuals were arrested for:

BRYER BOYKIN, of Crosby, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

DANIEL DOMINGUEZ, of Houston, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

September 23, the following individuals were arrested for:

RENE NICOLE CALCAGNO, of Dayton, was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug.

JALURRY DONSHA BOLDEN, of Houston, was arrested on warrants for theft of property greater than $2,500 and or less than $30K and theft of property greater than $30K and or less than $150K.

TIFFANY MONIQUE WHITEHEAD, of Houston, was arrested on a warrant for MTR-driving while intoxicated with three or more convictions.

JANIE DANEEN STALVEY, of Baytown, was arrested on a warrant for MTR-possession of a controlled substance PG1 greater than 1 gram and or less than 4 grams.

CADE ALEXANDER BACHMANN, of Highland, was arrested on a warrant for AOSS-possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B less than 1 gram.

SCOTT JOSEPH FERRALUDO, of Leesville, LA., was arrested on a warrant for parole violation theft of property.

NATHAN ANTHONY RAY REED, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant for assault causes bodily injury of a family member.

SAVANNAH SUZZANNE MITCHELL, of Baycliff, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child.

September 24, the following individuals were arrested for:

CHRISTIAN WAYNE PLOTKE, of Winnie, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 1 gram and or less than 4 grams.

KALILAH EUGENE BROUSSARD, of Liberty, was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 2oz and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

TREVOR JORDAN POWELL, of Crosby, was arrested on a warrant for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions.

REINER TORRES HERNANDEZ, of Katy, was arrested on a warrant for violation-evades and or attempts to evade.

RICKY DEAN DILLARD, of Baytown, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

GABRIEL JAMES LOCKHART JR., of Sugar Land, was arrested on warrants for theft greater than $30K and or less than $150K, possession of and or unlawful use of a criminal instrument, burglary of a vehicle and criminal trespass.

BRANDI NICOLE VARNADO, of Anahuac, was arrested for assault cause bodily injury of a family member.

September 25, the following individuals were arrested for:

DREYDEN WAYNE LEDLOW, of Houston, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, tampering with and or fabricated physical evidence and possession of marijuana less than 2oz.

WENDY ANGELICA FUENTAS, of Houston, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of marijuana less than 2oz.

EMILY SMITH BARBER, of Baytown, was arrested for criminal mischief greater than $100 and or less than $750.

TIMOTHY OCAMPO, of Anahuac, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury.

MARK ANTHONY NIXON, of Beaumont, was arrested on warrants for AOSS-evading arrest detention, AOSS-possession of a dangerous drug, AOSS-unlawful carrying of a weapon, AOSS-failure to identify and or giving false or fictious information and AOSS-possession of marijuana less than 2oz.

BRITTANNYE KLEESPIES, of Channelview, was arrested on a warrant for BF-possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 1 gram and or less than 4 grams.

RENE NICOLE CALCAGNO, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant for BR-possession of a controlled substance PG2.

BRANDON COLE BENJAMIN, of New Caney, was arrested for public intoxication.

MARTINA MAHA CADOREE, of Anahuac, was arrested for criminal mischief greater than $2,500 and or less than $30K.

JEREMY PERRODIN, of Lake Charles, LA., was arrested on warrants for MTR-manufacturing and or delivery of a controlled substance PG2 greater than 4 grams and or less than 400

grams, MTRP-possession of a dangerous drug, MTRP-possession of a controlled substance PG3 less than 28 grams and MTRP-possession of marijuana less than 2oz.

MICHAEL GENE LAGRONE JR., of Mont Belvieu, was arrested on a warrant for violation of bond and or protective order.

BREA JANIS BANKHEAD, of Liberty, was arrested for possession of and or delivery of a drug.

September 26, the following individuals were arrested for:

SEAN LOVELL DEVERS, of Baytown, was arrested on warrants for sexual assault and obstruction and or retaliation.

FELIX OCASIO JR., of Baytown, was arrested on a warrant for AOSS-driving while intoxicated.

AMY ELISE KERSH, of Highlands, was arrested on a warrant for AOSS-driving with an invalid and or suspended license with previous conviction.

TIMOTHY OCAMPO, of Anahuac, was arrested on a warrant for terroristic threat causes fear.

KARLY JERNIGAN, of Dayton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 4 grams and or less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance PG2 less than 1 gram.

ANTHONY LAURENCE PARKER, of Dayton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 4 grams and or less than 200 grams.

STEVE HEGDCOXE, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant for MR-possession of a controlled substance PG1 less than 1 gram.

RONALD ANTHONY NENEZ, of Stowell, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B less than 1 gram.

BRAD THOMAS THIBODEAUX, of Winnie, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B less than 1 gram.

JOSE CARLOS MORAS-FONSECA, no address, was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 2oz.

RICHARD HERBERT SONNIER, of Winnie, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG2-A less than 2oz.

September 27, the following individuals were arrested for:

LACHUNDA KELLER, no address, was arrested on warrants for two counts of public intoxication.

JAY ELIJAH LAFAYETTE, of Houston, was arrested on a warrant for BF-theft of property greater than $2,500 and or less than $30K.

September 28, the following individuals were arrested for:

LOGAN RAY SHELTON, of Oak Ridge, LA., was arrested on a warrant for IND-possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B less than 1 gram.

MARUIS FANDA ACHIDI, of Dallas, was arrested on a warrant for assault of a family and or household member.

JAMIE TAFT ALDAMS, of Lafayette, LA., was arrested on a warrant for theft of property greater than $1,000 and or less than $5K.

SANDI LEE MCKINLAY, of Lake Charles, LA., was arrested for reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance PG4 less than 28 grams.

CARLOS PATINO CAMBRON, of Baytown, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 1 gram and or less than 4 grams.