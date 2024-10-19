Early Voting gets underway Monday

Politics are front and center across the country, and with only 20 or so days until the Nov. 5 General Election it is time to get a grasp on the candidates, as early Voting begins Monday, Oct. 21.

In Chambers County, there are not a lot of decisions to make locally, as none of the Republican incumbents will face a challenger this year, as the county remains a stronghold for the GOP.

There are a few hyper-local races in East Chambers ISD, Beach City and Baytown that will be decided.

The biggest races, of course, are those of the president and U.S. Senate, but several district races will significantly impact voters.

Longtime U.S. Congressman Brian Babin is looking to garner enough support to return to Washington, D.C., for a sixth term, serving the voters of Chambers, Liberty, Hardin Newton, Jasper, Tyler and counties, and portions of Jefferson and Harris counties.

Babin is an outspoken conservative and supporter of former President Donald Trump, and during his tenure has served on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

His opponent, Democrat nominee Dayna Steele, is a former Houston radio host who has worked as a NASA aerospace contractor and is a published author.

The race for Texas House District 23 between Republican incumbent Terri Leo-Wilson and Democratic challenger Dev Merugumala will also be decided. That district includes Chambers and Galveston counties. Leo-Wilson is seeking her second term.

Check out our Chambers County Election Guide, which has a complete list of candidates, polling information, and other relevant election information on Pg 6A.