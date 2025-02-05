END OF AN ERA

ANAHUAC— For over 30 years, The Progress and Sue Hawthorne have gone hand-in-hand, but like all stories, there is a beginning and an end.

Hawthorne dreamt of being a writer from a young age, often daydreaming as a child of sitting by a window, jotting down thoughts with her typewriter.

"My daydream was to have a little apartment under the trees and I would write," Hawthorne said.

When Hawthorne was a girl living in Michigan, she would use her blue Princess typewriter to create short stories for her friends.

She recalled one story with the setting inspired by the neighborhood kids' "swimming hole." The story tells the tale of a young couple, ending with them breaking up by the water.

Her first job as a writer was in 1983 with the Times Indicator in Michigan. Her first article was a feature story about Maike's, a bakery shop in White Cloud, Michigan.

Once it was published, she saw her name was printed as "Hawthorpe," Hawthorne recounted with a laugh.

Hawthorne shared another fond memory from her career as a journalist. Once, while doing an interview over the phone, she reached across her stove to grab a pen and paper and caught her phone cord on fire.

Hawthorne laughed while saying she had to tell the interviewee she would call them back.

When Hawthorne moved to Texas in the early 90s, she worked a short stint at The Vindicator before moving to The Progress, its sister paper. Hawthorne expressed gratitude to the late Ernie Zieschang, longtime publisher of The Vindicator, for providing her with the opportunity to continue her passion.

Hawthorne worked as the office manager until 1997 and as general manager until 2006. From 2006 to 2016, she worked for Anahuac Middle School in the library. Before retiring from the library, she would write for The Progress during summers and she wrote The Slate, Anahuac Independent School District's monthly newsletter.

Hawthorne's late husband, Schuyler "Ed" Edward Hawthorne, was originally from Baytown, and once they moved to Anahuac, Ed opened a lawnmower repair shop.

In their 53 years of marriage, the couple had three daughters, Brandi McFarland, Bryn Brashear and Bethany Hawthorne.

What Hawthorne enjoyed most about working for The Progress was covering Chambers County Commissioners Court and getting to know people in the community through feature stories.

"It's so interesting and you learn so much. I started covering those (commissioners court) back in the 90s," Hawthorne said. "When I started reporting it was pretty rural and now it's so developed."

Hawthorne said she would always sit in the same spot for commissioners court, by a window so she could place her coffee down on the windowsill. At the most recent regular meeting, the commissioners and County Judge Jimmy Sylvia honored Hawthorne for her dedication to serving the community.

Hawthorne made note of "A Pat on the Back" articles, weekly features highlighting a person with a unique hobby or someone who served the community.

"I've always really been interested in our little community and it's fun to have that license to delve into more," Hawthorne said.

Although she isn't originally from Anahuac, it didn't take long for Hawthorne to appreciate the unique, uplifting community.

In 1999, Hawthorne and her husband were in a motorcycle accident. Hawthorne broke both her legs, and she wasn't sure if her husband would recover.

"This community just came out in droves and helped us. They brought food for the girls. They mowed our grass," Hawthorne said. "That made me see this community in a whole different way."

Having been a journalist for over three decades, Hawthorne learned about the intricate workings of county and city governments and the school board.

"Our little town is so interesting when you dig into it. Just to be able to be a part of that was really fun. People have given me lots of good opportunities," Hawthorne said while teary-eyed.

While Hawthorne is retiring from the newspaper, it is unlikely she will ever stop writing. She still writes The Slate newsletter for AISD and surrounds herself with literature as a librarian at the Chambers County Library in Anahuac. As secretary for Anahuac ISD Education Foundation, Hawthorne continues to serve the community.

When asked what her last words to readers would be, Hawthorne replied with a sentimental remark on the county and her love of journalism.

"I am so hopeful that my readers have learned something about their community through my articles. I have strived to be factual and fair, while desiring to inspire my readers to an interest in what is going on around them," Hawthorne said. "I love our community and have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege of bringing awareness to what a great community, with its challenges and imperfections, we have."