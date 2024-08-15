Fire Department celebrating 50 years of service

ANAHUAC — First responders are the backbone of every community, giving their time to keep folks safe, and one local fire department has continued that commitment for half a century.

That is no easy feat, especially for a small volunteer fire department. Now, a celebration is in the works to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Oak Island-Double Bayou Volunteer Fire Department. The gathering is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The two departments merged in 1974, creating the OIDBVFD for the communities of Oak Island, Double Bayou, and Pine Island. The fire department runs much of the fire and medical calls in the southern Chambers County area and is slowly advancing its capabilities.

For 50 years, the department has functioned with volunteers. Over the years, the department's call volume has gone up as the population has grown and is still slowly growing. With this growth, the department has improved its training and equipment to serve the community better.

Past Fire Chief Raymond Anders had a few words to say about the anniversary.

"As the previous Fire Chief of the OIDBVFD and a resident of the community I am honored to be a part of such a great organization and excited to see where the future takes this department. I am thankful to be able to serve, but it is time to pass on the responsibility. There are a lot of plans for the future that will help the department provide an even better level of service to our community." Former Chief Anders said. "Congratulations to the Fire Department on achieving this milestone!"

The celebration will coincide with the department's 53rd Annual Turkey Shoot Fundraiser at the Double Bayou Community Building, 2211 Eagle Ferry Rd.

The department will have its Turkey Shoot, touch a truck opportunity, and concessions selling chopped brisket sandwiches with fries, sausage on a stick, snow cones, a bake sale, and more.

The department will be dedicating this year's fundraiser to the late Constable Donnie Standley, who proudly provided the VFD security at its events free of charge since being in office. The department is looking for sponsors for this year's event. Those who can are asked to reach out to administrator Will White at 409-277- 3345 if they wish to do so.

There will be a raffle going on as well. Stay tuned for a future announcement when they go on sale. The prizes are a trailer-mounted BBQ pit built by the members of the OIDVFD, A $500.00 gift card to the Yellow Rose Meat Market, A Turtle Box speaker and a shotgun.

Residents of the district and surrounding area are invited to come and enjoy and ask questions about the department and how we operate. We will also have information pamphlets about joining the department and what we can offer our members.

"Come enjoy the fun," said Fire Chief Dustin Souders.

We are solely here to serve you with emergency services and want to get to know you better. We are, after all, neighbors looking out for neighbors.