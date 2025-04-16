Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Granger rewrites the record books

Russell Payne
russell.payne@thevindicator.com
Posted in:
Chambers County
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Anahuac Lady Panther Jayda Granger makes a big play in the field, but her base running is making her standout after setting the all-time school record for stolen bases.

ANAHUAC – It has been an exciting and fun season for the Anahuac Lady Panthers as they are heading back to the playoffs.        

They also have a new career stolen base leader, senior Jayda Granger, who has broken the school record for stolen bases.  

Granger is a four-year letterman and now stands at 73 career stolen bases. She still has one district game and the playoffs to add to her total.  

When Granger gets on base, she is a threat to take an extra base after every pitch. Congratulations to Jayda on rewriting the school record books.  

     

 

