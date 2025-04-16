Granger rewrites the record books

ANAHUAC – It has been an exciting and fun season for the Anahuac Lady Panthers as they are heading back to the playoffs.

They also have a new career stolen base leader, senior Jayda Granger, who has broken the school record for stolen bases.

Granger is a four-year letterman and now stands at 73 career stolen bases. She still has one district game and the playoffs to add to her total.

When Granger gets on base, she is a threat to take an extra base after every pitch. Congratulations to Jayda on rewriting the school record books.