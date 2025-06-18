Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Gylene Wilcox

Posted in:
Chambers County
Gylene Wilcox, 90, of Anahuac, passed away Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Baytown.

Gylene was born on April 17, 1935, in Grapeland, to parents; Curtis and Hilma Hairston Wilcox, and has resided in Houston and Anahuac throughout her life. She was a graduate of Anahuac High School, received her bachelor’s degree from Rice University, and was a retired librarian from Baylor University. She enjoyed genealogy and being part of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Ms. Wilcox was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Curtis H. Wilcox. She is survived by her nephews: Dave Wilcox and wife Gena and Andy Wilcox and wife Kay, niece: Janie Smart, and numerous other relatives, and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Anahuac Cemetery.

