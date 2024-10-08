Help send pups ‘Homeward Bound’

ANAHUAC — From not understanding what a toy is to cuddling one every night, a sibling duo transformed from abused, timid dogs to affectionate, lovable and lively.

Chance and Shadow were left by their owners during a move to eat trash at a local gas station. Customers were fearful of the pair, so the owner contacted Anahuac Animal Shelter.

Residing in the shelter since Jan. 8, Amber Ayres, code enforcement official and animal control officer for Anahuac, is still searching for the duo’s forever home.

“They’ve been here almost as long as I have,” Ayres said with a compassionate look towards the siblings.

Ayres explained their larger size is likely affecting their adoption status. At one and a half years old, Chance weighs roughly 75 pounds and Shadow weighs roughly 50.

Due to the risk of euthanasia and the length of their stay, adoption fees were waived for the pair. Both dogs are fully vaccinated with help from Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit organization. Helping Paws in Chambers County offered to neuter the dogs free of charge once they find their home.

Chance and Shadow were brought to the city’s shelter with the help of Chambers County Animal Control as they were too fearful for Ayres to handle solo.

Chance and Shadow gorged their food when they were first brought in, but as they became used to regular meals, they began eating normally. Shadow became comfortable enough to show preferences for food brands.

According to Ayres, Chance and Shadow show signs of being beaten based on behaviors.

The pair were so fearful they refused to play with toys or each other. Initially, they didn’t want to be touched. The two still flinch when a hand is raised to pet them but snuggle close once realizing they won’t be harmed.

“They weren’t sure of what those [toys] were. They weren't touching them, not having it,” Ayres explained.

After much rehabilitation, the two developed a love for toys, and Chance grew to love playing with a water hose. Chance’s favorite toy is a stuffed sloth, and Shadow loves his stuffed squirrel.

The siblings, especially Shadow, love hugs. Shadow represents his name well as he stays by his caregiver’s side, constantly curious.

“They are probably the best dogs we have had,” Ayres said.

They don’t show signs of food aggression nor signs of resource guarding. The siblings don’t dig in the yard nor tear up toys.

Chance is quicker than Shadow to warm up to other dogs, but it does take some time for both. They tend to be more comfortable with females than males, according to Ayres.

Ayres is working on desensitization training as the two tense up when near groups of dogs or groups of people. The siblings don’t show signs of aggression in large groups but do tend to close themselves off.

Chance is more fearful of new things than Shadow, likely because he endured more abuse than Shadow, according to Ayres.

Chance is working on using stairs and leash training. The two are still working on getting in and out of vehicles. Ayres laughed as she explained the two tend to fall out of trucks rather than jump out.

“We’re hoping to keep them together just because they’ve been together for so long from that home to the streets to here,” Ayres said.

The pair show signs of separation anxiety, Chance more so, but they can be adopted separately if need be.

To visit Chance and Shadow or to donate food or toys, contact Amber Ayres at 409-267-6681 or stop by Anahuac City Hall at 501 Miller St.