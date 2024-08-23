Lady Panthers finish tournament with hardware

DAYTON — The Lady Panthers faced mostly 6A teams in the Dayton tournament, but they hit their stride Saturday, finishing second in the bronze bracket.

The play was fast with hard-hitting. Coach Hart is working out the roster and brought up some JV players.

"Some of the JV players did a great job for us at this tournament," said Hart.

In the final match, Meg Kreuzer had 14 kills, including tip kills, followed by Ashton Rose, who had eight kills.

"Our hitters can't kill unless they get good sets, and Abby Foster is doing that for us consistently," said Hart, "We have a way to go, but we are progressing each time we take the court."

Back row play is improving due to some lineup changes. The players are enthusiastic and confident that they can go far in the district.

"We are going to win this year! We are excited!" said Meg Kreuzer and Abby Foster, senior starters.

Meg is a six-foot-tall middle blocker, and Abby is the team's setter.

The next tournament will be in Tarkington starting Thursday, Aug. 22, with pool play through Friday and ending with bracket play on Saturday.