Lower Tax Rate, Higher Revenue Proposed 

Chambers County Commissioners Court proposed a 43.9 cents per $100 valuation tax rate during its August 13 Public Hearing. The current tax rate is 44.85 cents.

County Judge Jimmy Sylvia that with the increase in valuations from $15.9 billion in 2023 to $17.7 billion in 2024, the county was able to propose a tax rate lower than the 44.35 cent No New Revenue rate. He added that in the last few years, the county was able to decrease its tax rate by 9.5 cents.

According to information presented by County Auditor Aaron Thomas, industry makes up 66 percent of the property tax.

Citizen Gloria Way expressed concern during the Public Hearing on what she sees as a lack of funding for drainage within the county.

She also spoke of the county’s elected officials’ salaries that reflect 10 to 20 percent pay raises and asked the commissioners to turn down their proposed pay raise.

Citizen Rachal Hisler thanked the court for its work on the 2024 budget, adding that she was an advocate for the No New Revenue tax rate. The tax rate proposed is less than the No New Revenue tax rate.

The 2024 proposed $75,090,920 budget is $255,089 less than the current budget of $75,346,009. Thomas said that each department has a balanced budget.

Eighteen new employees are expected as the county continues to grow with eight of those as jailers, two Sergeant II positions and one new School Resource Officer. Other new positions are within the departments of County Attorney, District Attorney, Fire Marshal, Maintenance, Parks & Recreation and Tax Office.

The proposed tax rate and budget are expected to be approved during the August 27 meeting.