Man arrested on capital murder charges

COVE — An alleged robbery gone wrong has left one woman dead and a suspect in custody at the Chambers County Jail facing capital murder charges.

Deputies responded to the call after receiving reports of an aggravated robbery on July 27 around 9:25 p.m. at the TimeMax at 16160 E. Interstate 10 on the frontage road.

Upon arrival, it was observed that Ginny Bagby, a store clerk, had been wounded by a gunshot and was in critical condition. Deputies, along with EMS, performed CPR on the woman, who was transported to Memorial Hermann, where she later died.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers quickly acted and learned enough information from a customer in the store at the time to go off as they began a search.

Deputies located the suspect and, after a short pursuit, arrested Todd Carter of Houston.

Carter was booked in the county jail on capital murder charges and was given no bond by Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Blake Sylvia.

According to information from the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing, and investigators are working with other area agencies to establish if any other crimes occurred outside of the CCSO’s jurisdiction.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the victim. We are thankful that witnesses came forward with information to help us bring this violent offender into our custody,” said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.