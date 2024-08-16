More than a Coffee Shop

ANAHUAC — The rich aroma of brewing coffee wafts through the early morning air at Freedom Cafe, located inside the Lil’ Shops of Anahuac.

However, this little coffee shop serves much more. Tyson and Carrie Long, with the help of their families, have opened Freedom Cafe to connect with the community and have used the opportunity to spread love and hope to those who may need it.

Freedom Cafe is not your typical coffee and energy bar; the menu is focused on alternatives to sugary, artificially dyed and flavored drinks.

The coffee served is sourced from Chica Bean, a Guatemalan enterprise that roasts their beans just miles from where they were harvested.

“With each cup of coffee from Chica Bean, the goal is to bring you a delicious cup of coffee that is also good for the community,” says Carrie Long. “It’s extremely important to us that we can support women-led coffee farms, ensure a fair wage, promote sustainable farming, and it is delicious! This is our ministry.”

Weekly Spanish classes, a relaxed environment to worship, as well as giving youth a place to spend time after school are all perks of the cafe.

With the new Pour it Forward program, a $5 donation will provide a 16oz beverage to a patron, especially the youth of the community, free of charge.

Freedom Cafe’s goal is to provide a product that is not only a healthier option, but is to reach out and show love to others who may not feel comfortable walking in a church.

Freedom Cafe is at 411 Wilcox in Anahuac and is open Monday-Saturday. Go in for a coffee and leave with a smile.