Panthers dominate home opener

ANAHUAC — It was an exciting time as those Friday night lights were switched on for the first time this season at Kyle White, where the Panthers put it to Cypress Christian 35-7.

Before home team fans could get settled in their lucky seats at Kyle White Stadium for the first game of the Anahuac football season, Cypress Christian had kicked off, and the Panthers had scored.

At 11:43 in the first quarter, quarterback Brady Barrier passed to Oscar Garza for a 79-yard run into the end zone. Garza's point after kick was good to put the Panthers up 7-0 within seconds of the starting whistle.

With 2:47 left in the first quarter, Barrier rushed into the end zone for the second Panther TD. Garza's point after attempt missed wide left to leave the score 13-0.

The second quarter saw Barrier rush for four yards at the 7:30 mark, followed by a two-point conversion from Thomas DeLao.

The Panthers looked to keep the Warriors scoreless in the half, but Cypress Christian put up a field goal with minutes to go in the second quarter.

The teams went into halftime with the Anahuac on top 21-3.

The Warriors' only touchdown came in the third quarter when a Warrior punt was fumbled on the return. The mangled return, plus a penalty, put the Cypress Christian Warriors in position for the Warriors quarterback to score on a keeper.

A scoring drive of sixty-five yards in the third quarter put Panther quarterback Barrier in position for another four-yard rush into the end zone. Garza's point after increased the Panther lead to 27-10.

The Panthers mustered another score with 45 seconds left in the third quarter as Barrier capped off a 75-yard scoring drive with a six-yard rush to score.

The fourth quarter saw plenty of action but no scoring for fans who stayed on through intermittent rain showers. The game ended with the Panthers on top 35-10

Barrier racked up 322 yards in 20 of 24 pass attempts. Garza caught six of those passes, one for a touchdown, and Talon Cunningham pulled in four. He threw one interception and one touchdown pass. With 11 rushes for fifty-five yards, the quarterback scored four touchdowns.

The Panther defense was a powerhouse of aggressive play. Tyler Kelley made 19 total tackles with one quarterback sack. Hau Pham pounded out two tackles at critical times in the action. Quandre Coates, the Panthers big guy, broke up two passes, made five tackles and had three tackle assists.

This game was the first look at the 2024 Pride Marching Band under the direction of Andrew Kier and 2024 drum majors Tyler Hart, Senior; Paulina Chavez, Junior; and Joshua Redman, Sophomore. The Pride did not disappoint as they gave fans a peek at their show music for the season "Illuminati."

Opening for The Pride, the Pantherettes dance team got fans clapping and moving to their upbeat steps, turns and jumps.

Anahuac will face Woodville on Friday, Sept. 6, on the road. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.

All senior residents of the area are admitted to high school events free of charge. If fans cannot make the drive to Woodville, Anahuac Sports Live streams the action and provides commentary by Trent Hart and his team.