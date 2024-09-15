Panthers run circles around Garrison

ANAHUAC — It was an exciting night around town, with the Gatorfest in full swing, and the Panthers welcomed the Garrison Bulldogs to Kyle White Stadium, as the hometown boys came out on top 42-14.

As is becoming a habit, the Panthers made a touchdown early in the first quarter with 10 minutes to go.

Garrison Bulldogs finally answered back in the second quarter with less than 10 seconds to go before halftime. By then, Anahuac had increased their lead to 28-0.

Both teams came into the game 2-0. The difference may be that Garrison does not get the kind of competition that Anahuac gets. Garrison, located near Toledo Bend, is a 2A school.

The Panthers had a night of big stats and big plays.

On the offensive side, the team had 23 rushes for 130 yards. Thomas Delao claimed 12 rushes for 105 yards.

Quarterback Brady Barrier passed for 322 yards on 22 of 29 passes with only one interception. Barrier rushed for 15 yards in a keeper for a touchdown. The total offensive yards were 452.

Talon Cunningham had nine catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Oscar Garza and Quandre Coates both had five catches. Garza put up one touchdown, and Coates added three TDs to the score.

Garrison's total yards was 123, which shows the Anahuac defense through a microscope. Tyler Kelley had 15 tackles – 4 tackles for a loss, and Garza snagged one interception.

The Panther Den was on fire for the team and the band at the Friday night game. Panther cheerleaders were doing flips and tumbles for the cheering crowd.

The Pride of Anahuac Marching Band halftime show was another outstanding performance. The Pride is led by drum majors Tyler Hart, Joshua Redman and Pauline Chavez under the direction of Andrew Kier.

The Anahuac Panthers are 3-0 in preseason play going into their next game on the road against Lutheran South Academy in Houston. Lutheran South is located south of Beltway 8 off Interstate 45. Be there for kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.