Sylvia set to retire at end of term

Chambers County and Jimmy Sylvia go hand in hand, as the longtime County Judge has occupied a seat at the dais for 34 years, and now, he is announcing that he is calling it a day.

Sylvia announced via a press release that he will officially retire at the end of his current term, bringing a long and distinguished career to an end on Dec. 21, 2026. First elected to office as Chambers County Commissioner Pct. 3 in 1993, Sylvia was appointed to the role of county judge in 1997, following the death of County Judge Oscar Nelson, and he has served in that role ever since.

“Serving this County has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Sylvia said. “Second only to being a husband, father, and grandfather.”

A lifelong resident of Old River, Sylvia graduated from Barbers Hill High School and Sam Houston State University.

The judge has been the center of a growth boom across the county, seeing the population more than double in that time to an estimated 56,000 residents. Over that time, the county has also seen employment numbers double, from 300 to 650.

“I am thankful that the people of Chambers County have put their trust in me for the past three decades, and I am proud of what we, as a County and a people, have accomplished,” Sylvia said.

In the last 34 years, the county’s annual budget has grown exponentially, from $8.5 million to a whopping $75.7 million this fiscal year.

Sylvia will be remembered for years of commitment to the county and now looks forward to spending more time with his family.

As for who will replace Sylvia, that will be left up to the voters, which should make the primaries interesting in 2026.