TENNIS TAKES HOME GOLD

BEAUMONT–– The Anahuac Panthers tennis team is in full swing of things, and they hit the road for a competitive day on the clay, bringing home several medals, including some gold.

It was a long day for the Panthers Friday for the gold medalists, as the big winners stepped on the court at 9 a.m. and slammed home the winning point about 6 p.m.

Men’s singles winner Raffi Anciaux, an exchange student from France, dominated his division, even taking down the former district favorites in exciting play.

Newcomers Kyla Hart and Ariana Dutto, an exchange student from Italy, showed their teamwork and stamina in women’s doubles, playing eight matches with two tiebreakers to take the gold. The other team members spread the field with third and fourth-place finishes.

Fifteen schools competed in the tournament held at the Beaumont Tennis Center. Panther varsity tennis is coached by Kristin Hart, a former collegiate D1 player and Eduardo Lugo, a former Panther tennis player and collegiate recreational player.