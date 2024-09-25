Trollin' for Trump on Trinity Bay

OAK ISLAND – Saturday was a gala of red, white and blue on the waters of Double Bayou and Trinity Bay as Trump supporters paraded their decorated boats out the Double Bayou channel and into Trinity Bay.

Patriotic and country music was playing from sound systems on various boats to the rhythm of the motors revving across the water.

Trollin' for Trump is an event organized by the Chambers County Republican Women and the Chambers County GOP in presidential election years.

"It is our pleasure to host an event in the natural beauty of Chambers County to celebrate our Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump," said Rachal Hisler, Chambers County Republican Women's Club officer.

The near-perfect weather helped to draw a deluge of boats starting the parade at the new Oak Island RV Resort and Yacht Club located between Channel Marker 17 Restaurant and Oak Island Lodge on the west bank.

Boats ranging from sleek fishing boats to family-sized pontoon boats, to the Hisler Family, 'The Edna Hisler' large gulf fishing vessel, which was anchored up outside Double Bayou in Trinity Bay, lined up at the RV Resort and Yacht Club and paraded down Double Bayou to Trinity Bay.

The boats returned to the Oak Island RV Resort and Yacht Club for food, friendship, laughter, and gathering.

"I like the boat parade and being on the water on a beautiful day like this, but I enjoy the conversation and friendship just as much," commented one of the participants.

Hisler organized hot dogs and snacks for the boaters and other supporters who attended the Trollin' for Trump rally on Saturday.