Cleveland Chamber set to hit the red carpet

CLEVELAND — Dress your fanciest and walk down the red carpet with the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce for a fun-filled evening.

Every year, the chamber gathers for its annual banquet as an opportunity to say thanks to its members and the community.

Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to hit the red carpet in their bests at the Cleveland Civic Center on Jan. 26 as the event gets underway at 6 p.m.

This is their biggest fundraising affair of the year for the chamber and Awards Night is presented by Emergency Hospital Systems

The event will honor the “Best of” businesses and community members of 2023.

Awards will be given for Business of the Year, “Jean Noble McAdams” Volunteer of the Year, Chamber Ambassador of the Year, “Alfred G. Anderson” Citizen of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Best New Business, Best Customer Service, and Best Storefront.

Submit your votes of the best businesses by Jan. 13.

Dinner will be provided along with mystery boxes, a fun game of Heads or Tails, and awards.

If you are unfamiliar with the mystery gift boxes, guests pay $50 to choose a gift-wrapped mystery box of any size that includes a luxurious surprise item ranging from $50-500 or more.

You can also purchase a chance to play Heads or Tails and win a lovely travel package.

GCCC is accepting donations for the silent auction and mystery box items such as Apple Watch, FitBit, or any other activity trackers, Ring cameras, gift cards, electronics, trendy kitchen appliances and so much more.

Group ticket packages are available, such as the 8-pack for $360. Prepaid tickets are $50, and all walk-ins are $60.

There are still sponsor openings available, including the last spot for the Gold Sponsor. The sponsorships range from $250-1,500.

Awards Night is sponsored by Whataburger, Naskila Casino, Entergy, Stephen McCanless, Postcards Magazine, Emergency Hospital Systems and Livingston/Cleveland Pediatrics.