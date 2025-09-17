Connecting to community roots through 4-H

Liberty County has strong roots in the agriculture industry, and the 4-H Club is a perfect opportunity to continue the traditions and teachings of raising animals and learning to cultivate and much more.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office Texas 4-H allows kids and teens to develop life skills, meet new friends, learn about the world around them and serve their communities.

The club has five main project areas, including agriculture and livestock, family and community health, leadership and citizenship, natural resources and STEM.

Texas 4-H impacts more than 550,000 kids each year, and participants are more likely to contribute to their communities, participate in science programs outside of school, and make healthier choices.

There are 4-H clubs in just about every corner of Liberty County.

The 4-H Hot Shots managers are Melissa and Roland Weber and Misty Perdue. The club meets on the first Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. at Bam’s Shot Spot, 2225 FM 834 W., Liberty.

For details on this club, email weber-melissa@icloud.com or mistyperdue@gmail.com.

The Dayton 4-H managers are Jennifer Philley, Brodie Bamburg and Jennifer Boswell. The club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at E.R. Ritcher Elementary School, 90 Cherry Creek Road, Dayton.

For more information about this club, please email philleybunchmama@gmail.com.

The Dolen 4-H managers are Vicki Minx and Ashten Morgan. The club meets on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Dolen Baptist Church, 10078 FM 787, Cleveland.

For more information about this club, please email vicki.minx@gmail.com.

The Forever 4-H manager is Katie Adams. The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Office, 501 Palmer St., Liberty.

For details on this club, email katlorene88@gmail.com.

The Hardin 4-H manager is Lindsey Smart. The club meets on the second Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Hardin High School cafeteria, 501 FM 834 E., Liberty.

For details on this club, email L_smart@live.com.

The Plum Grove 4-H managers are Lacy LaBuff-Burton and Ryan Holt. The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Independent School District Transportation Department’s Office, 326 FM 1010, Cleveland.

For details on this club, email lacylabuff@gmail.com.

The Mid-County 4-H manager is Jennifer Parker. The club will meet on Oct. 15, Nov. 3 and Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the JLA Realty Hardin office, 10912 Texas 146, Liberty.

For details on this club, email jennifer_lynn_parker@yahoo.com.

The Tarkington 4-H managers are Dana Lindsey and Leah Ward. The club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Hope Church, 24732 Texas 321, Cleveland.

For more information about this club, please email lindseyms83@yahoo.com.

The Trinity Trailblazer 4-H manager is Shyane Parker. The club meets at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22 and Oct. 20 on Zoom, and on Nov. 24 and Dec. 15 in person. The club will also meet on Jan. 12, Feb. 16, March 23, April 20 and April 25. The club meets at 318 CR 2196, Cleveland.

For details on this club, call 281-622-3447 or 281-761-1852.

Anyone aged eight to 18 can join, and adult volunteers are always welcome. For details, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Office number is 936-334-3230.

To learn more about 4-H, call 979-845-1211, email texas4h@ag.tamu.edu, or visit texas4-h.tamu.edu.