Garden Club enjoys recent program

The Liberty Garden Club met in the Devers home of Julie Hubley and listened to an informative program during their February meeting.

Betsy Bergeron shared her expertise on the cultivating of dahlias. Bergeron has a farm at her home in Stowell, Texas. From there, she cultivates roses, dahlias, turmeric and other plants and shares these with others.

Bergeron said, “After years of quietly battling and hiding severe depression and anxiety, it is a plant that derailed my preparation to escape this earthly world. A single plant, self-seeded from a rotting and tossed out pumpkin, saved my life. Plants have since been the medicine that breathes life into everything I do. Through sharing seeds, flowers, plants and our love of horticulture, we have discovered a need for community outreach with a focus on mental health. A portion of our farm’s profits go to seed libraries that afford individuals the opportunity to discover gardening as a means to address everyday struggles of mental illness. While we recognize that growing may not be for everyone, we have yet to meet a person that didn’t light up at the gift of flowers. Your support of our business also helps us gift bouquets to special organizations each year.”

Her websites, “Growandbestow” and Instagram site, illuminate her ongoing efforts to achieve this goal.

Sumptuous food and drink choices were available for members to enjoy for morning refreshments. Hostesses for the meeting were Hubley, Rebecca Mullinix, Pam Litton, Margaret Gardzina and JoAnne Whittaker.

Members also discussed plans for their upcoming friendship luncheon, “Leap Into Spring.” Chairmen Karen Arnold and JoAnne Whittaker were there to explain details of the event scheduled for their March meeting.

President Linda Spacek presided over the business meeting and concluded it with more visiting and enjoying the beautiful refreshments.