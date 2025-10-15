Liberty Lions continue patriotic tradition across community

LIBERTY – Have you noticed that more than 700 flags pop up around town on five different patriotic weekends over the year? That has been the work of a Liberty Lions Club fundraiser for over 30 years.

One certainly can’t miss the message that we are proud of our hometown and our country when seeing all those flags on our roads and in our neighborhoods.

The Lions Club is renewing participation in this event for 2026 and will send notices to current subscribers later this fall. The Club would like to invite other homes and businesses in Liberty to participate. The fee is $50 a year, and, of course, you can subscribe to as many flags as you wish at your location.

Perhaps also consider funding this program as a gift for friends or family. If you would like to participate at your home or business, please contact Flag Program Coordinator David Leonard at 936-346-2358.

You may also mail a $50 check made out to the Liberty Lions Club. Our address is Liberty Lions Club, PO Box 1078, Liberty, TX 77575. Please be sure to include the address where the flag should be posted. Or email the Club at flags@libertylionsclub.org.

Along with Flags over Liberty Fundraiser, the Lions Club has operated the concession stand at Memorial Stadium since 1946. All proceeds from these Lions Club fundraisers are returned to local charities, to eye-sight programs for area students, and to our Liberty High School graduating seniors' scholarship program.

Anyone in the community is welcome to attend our meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. at Liberty City Hall.