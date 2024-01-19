Trivium Club learns history of Woods sisters

The Trivium Club of Liberty met at the Sam Houston Regional Library on Jan. 9. Hostesses for the meeting, Becky Spears, Lamar Iverson, and Barbara Norwood, provided delicious refreshments. The evening's program was presented by archivist for the regional library, Lisa Meisch, who spoke to club members about Sallie and Nadine Woods of Liberty. Three of the Woods sisters were struck by muscular dystrophy, with Sallie and Nadine becoming a force in fighting the disease. Ms. Meisch explained how the sisters raised research funds to end MD, spearheading the creation of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. As part of that effort, the Woods sisters commissioned a replica of the Liberty Bell, which traveled with the sisters as they toured the country raising awareness of MD and raising funds. The Liberty Bell replica now resides in the lobby of the Liberty Municipal Library.