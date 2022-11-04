DEPUTY KAYLA MAZZEI LCSO EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

At the November Liberty County Sheriff’s general meeting, Chief Deputy Don Neyland announced that Patrol Deputy Kayla Mazzei had been selected as the Employee of the Month after being nominated by an Investigator with the Criminal Investigation Division. The Investigator who nominated Mazzei for this monthly honor pointed out that this recognition was not given due to some “saving a life” situation but rather for consistent good work and assistance in a recent theft case. According to the Investigator, a search warrant was obtained for a residence that originated from a possible burglary in progress and progressed later to a suspected location where a very large amount of stolen property was recovered.

Throughout this entire and lengthy investigation, Dep. Mazzei took statements from witnesses and assisted the Investigators with duties that are normally outside her area of responsibility. This often resulted in Mazzei putting in overtime and extending her shift but had the end results of making the work of the CID Investigators just a little easier and helped to expedite the execution of the search warrant.

Deputy Mazzei graduated from the College of the Mainland Police Academy in December of 2018 and hired directly on with the liberty County Sheriff’s Office. During these three short years she has showed outstanding investigative abilities and is continuing her training towards her Intermediate standing. It is obvious that Mazzei has a soft spot in her heart for the safety and well being of children as one of her most memorable calls involved a domestic situation where it was alleged that children were being abused. One of the children drew a picture for Dep. Mazzei and that picture now holds a place of appreciation and gratitude in her patrol vehicle. This concern could very well come from the fact that she has children of her own and considers herself to be a full time mom with little spare time for a hobby.

Dep. Mazzei considers the LCSO a “family” and want to help the agency become and remain the most respected law enforcement agency in the country and most of all, continue her goal of serving the public to the very best of her ability.

With the desire of Dep. Kayla Mazzei to continue serving the public and the LCSO with her talent and dedicated work ethics, it is little wonder that she was selected as the Employee of the Month for November, 2022 and we salute her for this accomplishment.