LCSO PARTICIPATES IN HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT

Personnel of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office along with approximately 33 other “Trunk or Treater” organizations participated in what Event Coordinator Mandy Reeves said was a safe alternative to children going door to door on city streets seeking the Halloween enjoyment of candy to satisfy the sweet tooth of both children and adults alike. Sheriff Bobby Rader who has always supported this safer county wide alternative encouraged his LCSO personnel and volunteers to participate in this annual event and on this night the LCSO volunteer Superhero’s handed out approximately 30 pounds of the mouth-watering savory morsels to the several hundreds of ghost, goblins, Princesses, Kings and other pint sized Super Hero’s who highlighted the parking lot of the Dayton Community Center.

This event coupled with the beautiful weather drew an estimated 2000 children and parents and seems to grow larger each year since it began in 2019 by the cooperative efforts of the Journey Fellowship Church,

Calvary Baptist Church and Eastgate Church. Mandy Reeves said this successful event would not be possible were it not for the assistance from various other organizations like local business establishments, Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, Dayton Civic Center, Chamber of Commerce, Dayton Hight School Cheer leaders and other volunteers that donate their time and efforts to give the children of the area a safe and secure environment in which to enjoy this Halloween season. So, everyone is encouraged to mark your social calendars for next year and come enjoy the fun and fellowship of a safe and sane Halloween evening.