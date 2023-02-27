Book tells history of Mt. Reah Missionary Baptist

Mt. Reah Missionary Baptist Church was a historical black establishment built by former slaves in 1877 on County Road 2116 off Hwy 146 in Clark, Liberty County, Texas. The original cornerstone, as of this day, has remained in the same location since 1877. Former Masons gifted the Church the Green Valley Lodge Hall #80. The Mason Hall was utilized as a schoolhouse during segregation. The Church owns three local cemeteries: Simmons, Beef Head, and Nixon Smith. Many of the descendants of the ancestors buried in the three cemeteries migrated to Cleveland, Romayor, Houston, and the surrounding areas. A 76-page history book was compiled by Milton and Doris M. Davis (trustees). The History Book has been placed in the Sam Houston Regional and Research Library in Liberty. Please feel free to stop by and review the history of Mt. Reach Church at the Sam Houston Library.