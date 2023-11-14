DAR invites public out for “The History of Christmas Music”

The Daughters of the American Revolution Libertad Chapter present “The History of Christmas Music” on Thursday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2401 Trinity St. in Liberty. The 40-minute program is free and open to the public.

The interactive concert of sacred and secular music will engage the church’s pipe organ and Mason Hamlin upright piano and will be presented by Marshall Maxwell and Rebecca Heath.

Marshall Maxwell, 70, a native Houstonian, is celebrating his arrival in Liberty at age 20-50 years ago. Having just graduated from Austin College in Sherman, Texas, Marshall worked for Liberty’s First State Bank (now Prosperity Bank), First United Methodist Church, Magnolia Ridge Country Club, and the Valley Players for two years before continuing on a career that is still in progress 50 years later.

Marshall credits Liberty institutions and citizens as giving him a foundation and a launching pad for future jobs in Waco, Lufkin, Houston and the surrounding regions.

In 1980, Marshall Maxwell Entertainment Agency was started in Houston contracting musicians and entertainers for events. Marshall has also been a church music professional for the past 58 years.

Rebecca Heath, a native of Bellaire, holds degrees in opera performance from University of Houston and University of Texas. In addition to an active career as a opera soloist, recitalist and vocal instructor, she is the Soprano Artist in Residence at Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church in Houston, locally and nationally recognized for its high standards of liturgical music.

The program will include familiar and lesser known yet exciting, memorable sacred and secular Christmas music spanning multiple centuries. An audience sing along is included!

The DAR Libertad Chapter invites everyone to kick off the holidays with this special celebratory concert.