Mimosa Gardens ready to welcome guests

DAYTON— Twinkling lights, a stone fireplace inside a greenhouse and beautiful wooden finishings are what bring warmth and life to the new event venue, Mimosa Gardens.

On Saturday, Nov. 8, Mimosa Gardens hosted a soft launch, welcoming guests to the whimsical events venue.

“Life just presented an opportunity for me to do more for the community and make people’s day special,” owner Beth Kratovil said. “I enjoy making people’s day special.”

Kratovil shared that she had a passion and talent for hosting events for years, from showers and parties to weddings.

From rustic to elegant, the 8-acre venue offers a variety of accommodations, including the indoor Bloom House, which features a fireplace and air conditioning, as well as the aisle seating just outside, ideal for a wedding ceremony.

There is also a pavilion, perfect for receptions, and an additional courtyard area with a stone fireplace and wooden swing.

The venue also features a kitchen area, and the Cottage Hall is expected to be completed in the near future, details of which will be announced at the appropriate time.

Kratovil said while there were some weather challenges in getting the venue ready to host, her contractors worked hard to bring what she had in mind to fruition.

“It’s exciting to see your vision come to life,” Kratovil said. “I’m very pleased and happy.”

The soft opening was quite the event, featuring live music, complimentary drinks and mocktails, and numerous door prizes.

There was also a variety of on-theme vendors, from esthetics and waxing to Vineyard Florist and Crafted Occasions.

Attendees Nancy Lumpkins, Susan Simmons and Caroline Wadzeck agreed the venue was beautiful.

“This is fabulous. It looks like a fairytale, perfect place for a wedding,” Simmons said.

Mimosa Gardens is a family-run event venue, designed for weddings, birthday celebrations, community gatherings, baby showers, and virtually any occasion you can think of.

For more details on Mimosa Gardens, please visit the Mimosa Gardens Facebook page.

For questions or to make a booking, call 936-367-1580 or email info@mimosagardensevents.com.

The venue is located at 565 CR 668, Dayton.