Liberty County GOP to host open house

Nestled in the Bert Hayes Building on Main St. in Liberty, you’ll find an office that is really unlike any other. A proudly displayed emblem hangs on the door of suite 8, and the first things you see are an American Flag and a Texas Flag standing straight and tall with honor and confidence. Prominently hung on the walls are framed prints of the Constitution of the United States of America and the Declaration of Independence - constant reminders that people before us paved the way with blood and sacrifice so that we might live our lives in the greatest country in the world. It’s the new office of the Liberty County Republican Party!

The Liberty County Republican Party (LCRP) is hosting an Open House at their office at 623 Main St., Ste. 8, Liberty, on Monday, July 25 at 6 pm. The Organizational Meeting will begin at 6:30 pm. We welcome you to come out and get involved. In a time when our traditional, common-sense way of life is being tested, it has never been more important or more necessary that we join together to protect our rights, faith, pocketbooks, and conservative values.

The LCRP is dedicated to helping our citizens to be more aware of how local and national policies impact their lives and aims to give them tools and opportunities to effect change in their communities. The LCRP office is staffed with volunteers weekly. Trina Davis of Hardin, Sherial Lawson, and Sarah Vickery, both of Dayton, currently rotate holding down the fort. Trina Davis is an experienced grant writer and helps with any ongoing projects. Sherial Lawson currently serves as Vice-Chair of the LCRP and is a retired NICU nurse and active in the Liberty/Chambers Counties CASA organization. Sarah Vickery moved to Dayton several years ago with her husband, and she enjoys creating ads for events and researching statutes. She loves to quilt and hates over taxation.

The LCRP office is open each Wednesday from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Stop by and visit if you have time. We would love to meet you!

Please contact Chairwoman Emily Cook at LCRPTX@gmail.com with any questions or if you would like to volunteer. May God bless you and may God bless Texas!