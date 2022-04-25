Bob Edwards named to Dayton ISD Wall of Fame

Each year Dayton ISD honors a former employee who while working for Dayton ISD made a lasting and positive impression on the students of Dayton by adding them to the Dayton ISD Wall of Fame. There may be no more deserving individual than this year's recipient, Bob Edwards. Coach Edwards has spent the majority of his life in Dayton and has made an incredible contribution to our community whether it was as a member of Dayton ISD or as a member of the business community.

Coach Edwards spent nineteen years serving students as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Fourteen of those years were spent in Dayton ISD. In Dayton, Coach Edwards served as an assistant coach, head coach, teacher, assistant principal, and Principal of Dayton High School. His impact on Dayton ISD can be felt in the stories told by his former players and former colleagues. Coach Edwards’ players have a million stories to tell about Coach, but they all have a positive memory of their Coach. They may not have thought it was all positive at the time, but when reflecting back now, they know that Coach Edwards loved them as one of his own and made them each a better person.

In 1988 Coach Edwards had the opportunity to open a real estate business and join the business community in Dayton. Bob Edwards Realty was the place to go if you needed to purchase a home in Dayton. His leadership in the business community could be felt in his generosity with his time and resources. Coach Edwards was a founding member of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Dayton ISD Board of Trustees, the Liberty County Central Appraisal District, and the Dayton Economic Development Committee. Being a coach and a teacher, Coach Edwards understood the word, servant. He has always had a servant’s heart in helping the students and athletes of Dayton ISD or serving his community of Dayton.

Bob Edwards is very deserving of this recognition and Dayton ISD is extremely honored to have Coach Bob Edwards as a member of the Dayton ISD Wall of Fame.