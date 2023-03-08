Casino Night a huge success for LISD Education Foundation

LIBERTY – The chips were flowing, and a great time was had at the LISD Education Foundation Casino Night to raise funds for students and educational programs across the district.

“Everyone had a great time, and there were plenty of smiles,” said foundation president Brandon Davis.

Guests enjoyed an exciting night of Vegas-style gambling and prizes on Saturday at the Trinity Valley Exposition.

“We raised a bunch of money for students at Liberty ISD,” said Davis.

Since its formation in 2007, the foundation has provided $288,259 in grants for innovative education programs throughout the district.

Elite Electric and Von Schmidt Land and Cattle sponsored the event.