Casino Night a huge success for LISD Education Foundation

Community
Schoolhouse News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Ed and Sandy Pickett enjoy playing the tables during the LISD Education Foundation Casino Night. (Nick Dennis Photography )
  • Article Image Alt Text
    LISD Education Foundation President Brandon Davis and his wife, Gradee, had a great time raising funds for LISD. (Nick Dennis Photography)
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty City Councilwoman Libby Simonson was all smiles at the event. (Nick Dennis Photography)

LIBERTY – The chips were flowing, and a great time was had at the LISD Education Foundation Casino Night to raise funds for students and educational programs across the district.  

“Everyone had a great time, and there were plenty of smiles,” said foundation president Brandon Davis. 

Guests enjoyed an exciting night of Vegas-style gambling and prizes on Saturday at the Trinity Valley Exposition. 

“We raised a bunch of money for students at Liberty ISD,” said Davis. 

Since its formation in 2007, the foundation has provided $288,259 in grants for innovative education programs throughout the district. 

Elite Electric and Von Schmidt Land and Cattle sponsored the event. 

