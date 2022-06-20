Dayton ISD Foodservice Team Member Awarded College Scholarship

Dayton, Tx., [DATE] – Dayton ISD is excited to announce that Lacey Zaruba, Woodrow Wilson JH cafeteria manager, is one of the recipients of the 2022 Chartwells K12 Associate Scholarship. This is the third year Chartwells K12, Dayton ISD’s innovative dining partner, has partnered with DeVry University to help eligible employees in the United States earn a higher education degree and pursue advancement opportunities.

After a thorough review process of many worthy candidates from across the country, Zaruba was selected as the recipient of a partial scholarship for meeting eligibility criteria, amplifying Chartwells' values and showing her commitment to take her education to the next level. Zaruba plans to earn her Associate in Business degree. The scholarship provides up to $16,000 towards tuition and fees.

“We’re so proud of Lacey for winning this scholarship. It’s so encouraging to see a company like Chartwells invest in people like Lacey who invests so much of herself in serving our students and our school community,” said Carlton Robertson, Director of Child Nutrition, Dayton ISD. “Lacey is a role model, and we are supportive of her taking the next step in her education.”

As part of their ongoing investment to inspire and empower their workforce, Chartwells continues to provide training, development, and education programs for their 16,000 associates across 4,500 schools. Earlier this year, they launched a fully funded foundational education benefit with Guild Education to create even more opportunities for their associates to broaden their professional skills and continue their education.

