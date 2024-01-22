Dayton ISD Transportation Department Gets Additional Training

The staff of teachers, administrators and paraprofessionals are accustomed to training throughout the school year. This year, the Dayton ISD Transportation Department also participated in staff development training Jan. 4-5.

Transportation Director, Paci Cantu organized various sessions that were based on safety and professional growth with their drivers, mechanics, and office staff.

Cantu stated, “We talked about the importance of conducting “Child Sweeps” after every run, along with giving safety highlights and tips. We also trained our staff on the process of submitting work orders and reviewed the new safety/discipline referral process. Our buses are an extension of the classroom, and it is vital to teach our students the importance of good behavior on the bus. This helps ensure the safety for all on board.”

The group was given technology training with new tablets and learned about Safe and Secure Schools.

Another part of their professional development included relationship building and communicating with parents and students.

Two different sessions that covered these concepts were entitled, ‘No one cares what you know until they know how much you care.’ and ‘They won’t always remember what you said, but they’ll always remember how you treated them.’

The Transportation Department along with the rest of the district participated in the state’s mandatory child abuse training, human trafficking and ways to recognize the different signs of child abuse