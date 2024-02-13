Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Jozlyn Rojas named to Mississippi State University's fall 2023 Deans' List

Posted in:
Community
Schoolhouse News
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MSSISSIPPI - Jozlyn Rojas, of Hull, is among 2,514 named to the Mississippi State University fall 2023 Deans' List.  

To be named to the Deans' List, a student must have achieved a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. 

About Mississippi State University  

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation's Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions. 

