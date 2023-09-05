Nailah Donatto completes Stanford Summer Engineering Academy in California

In June 2023, Nailah T. Donatto, Liberty High School’s 2023 Salutatorian was accepted to the Stanford Summer Engineering Academy (SSEA), which has been serving as a launchpad for hundreds of engineers since 1998. SSEA commenced on August 5th. Earlier this summer, Nailah completed the Jane Street Academy of Math and Programming (AMP) 5-week session in New York City, New York.

Highlights of the SSEA four-week dynamic and immersive summer experience include: exposure to engineering fields from Stanford engineering faculty; gaining a strong curricular foundation in computer science and math; earning two units of credit; early introduction to the myriad resources (advising, student groups, offices & centers); and making lifelong friends and priceless memories.

Nailah completed the SSEA program on September 1st and will officially begin her first of 3 quarters as a freshman at Stanford University this fall on September 26th.

Nailah is the daughter of Victor and Tonya Hebert Donatto. Her sisters are TaNia and Simone. She is the granddaughter of Ruthie Hebert and Valencia Arceneaux.