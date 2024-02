FORT WORTH – Caiden Pickett, a FFA member from Liberty, captured Reserve Grand Champion Heifer and Champion Junior Heifer with tCR Mirabel 302K10 in the Junior Brangus Heifer Show at the 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Jan. 20. The 2024 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $34,350 in junior breeding beef heifer premiums.