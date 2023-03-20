Calvary Baptist dedicates Love Field

Sunday, March 19, Calvary Baptist Church of Dayton dedicated Love Field - a baseball practice field open to the entire community. People were encouraged to wear baseball jerseys/shirts, but the emphasis was all about the church's mission to worship God and show others His love.

After morning worship, the Calvary Family moved to the field and prayed that God would use it for his glory and that people would come to know Jesus.

Several students then threw out the ceremonial first pitches, and a lunch of "ballpark food" followed in the activities building.

Love Field is free for all to use on a first-come, first-served basis. It is Calvary's way of loving God and loving our neighbors.

Contact Pastor Ken at (832) 643-5828 for more details.