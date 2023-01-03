Area Agency on Aging

A representative from the Area Agency on the Aging will be in Liberty at the Liberty Municipal Library every 1st Thursday of the month, from 10:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 3:00pm, unless otherwise stated. She will be here to provide an overview of the different services that this agency can provide for our community.

Medicare Benefits Counseling – Benefits counselors help disabled, and older Texans with Medicare, or new to Medicare, compare and choose the best Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans (Medicare Part C). They also assist with comparing the different prescription plans (Part D) that are available to the beneficiaries. Open enrollment is October 15th through December 7th.

Elderly and Caregiver Support Services – Is a client care management program that assists older persons with impairments to maintain their independence and provides respite care, support groups, education, and training services for family caregivers of older persons.

Information and Assistance – Helping older Texans locate resources that are available to them in their area.

In-Home Services – Help for homebound elderly, including personal assistance, home accessibility & modification, and emergency response. It is a client care management program that assists older persons with impairments to maintain their independence.

This is just a brief overview of what this organization can do for our Senior Community Members.

Please plan on coming by to learn what this agency is all about and what they can provide for our community members.