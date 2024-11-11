Celebrating Trump and making a buck

TARKINGTON— Fresh off the heels of Donald Trump's historic win, you will undoubtedly find plenty of red caps and flags proclaiming his win around town, and chances are one local man had a hand in it.

Since March, Jerry Alexander, 91, has worked night and day selling Trump merchandise and following the election, Jerry Alexander began selling Trump-won shirts and flags.

"It's been busy," Alexander said.

He received four customers within 20 minutes the day after polls closed. By noon, he sold between 10 and 15 shirts.

Alexander's daughter, Denise Johnson, helped him order the shirts and flags.

"I talked to Denise. I said I'm thinking about seeing if we can get some Trump-won merchandise, and if he wins, it's really gonna be hot merchandise. And it is. You can see, I've had a very good day. People just want to be part of the win," Alexander said.

Alexander was quick to get his vote in, showing pride.

"The first day when it opened, I was going to town that morning. When I got to the building, it was packed. There was no place to park, so I waited till Tuesday," Alexander said.

Alexander plans to watch the inauguration. When asked if he plans to wear one of his shirts that day, he said, "Not if I can sell them," followed with a laugh.

"I sell a lot of flags, but the shirts are really what carries me doing this. That's where I make the most money. It's been good," Alexander said.

Alexander is originally from Cleveland but moved to Tarkington in the 1970s.

According to Johnson, he previously owned a store called Ben Franklin, which he operated for 20 years.

Alexander may have sold out of merchandise, but if he is still selling, he is located across the street from Fuel Maxx at 13835 Texas 105 at the four corners.