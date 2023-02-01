Cleveland author releases new book

CLEVELAND - Nestled away in her cabin in the far north end of the county, retired real estate agent Helen Miller Perry, 85, recently penned her first work of fiction, “To Live Again.”

Perry says the book drew from her experiences and understanding of living off the land.

“The book just came to me,” she said.

She recently held a book signing on Jan. 11 at the First Methodist Church of Cleveland, where she met with fans and others curious to greet the author.

Perry has been passionate about writing her whole life and enjoys writing poetry in her spare time.

A former real estate agent with 42 years of experience and 38 as an instructor, she is the author of many Real Estate courses, published in state and national real estate magazines, administrator for two real estate schools, director of education with the Houston Association of Realtors, CEO of the Bay Area Association of Realtors, and Co-Owner of the Real State School of Texas.

“To Live Again” has various reading markets. She conveyed she wants people to enjoy the read, displaying in her new novel that it’s never too late. You can get “To Live Again” on Amazon.