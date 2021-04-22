CROWNING OF THE 2021 MISS RODEO CLSDD QUEEN

Miss Marlee Brooks was crowned the 2021 Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo Queen on Saturday at the Stancil Park Arena in Cleveland. Brooks attends Cleveland High School and is the daughter of Bryan and Amanda Brooks. She received a $2500.00 scholarship, an engraved Case knife, a pair of Twisted X Boots donated by Randy’s Boot and Saddle repair, a set of earrings from Hardin Harness, a gift certificate from Lonestar Cleaners and a Cosmetic Kit from Angela Lewis. Brooks also received the Crown and Sash she will wear as she proudly represents her community in the prestigious role of the 2021 Miss Rodeo CLSDD Queen.