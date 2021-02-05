Dayton ISD Teacher Selected to Receive Teacher Assist Grant

State Farm shares 40 grants with teachers across the state

Roxie Asbill, a Reading Instructional Coach at Dayton ISD, will be creating a before and after school tutoring program to help deal with the challenges facing students in literacy and conceptual math missing face to face instruction during quarantine.

“Students would study project based learning topics such as ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ where students concentrate their attention on writing.” Said Roxie, “They would research cross curricular topics social studies and science or create ‘Podcasts by Kids, For Kids’ where learners showcase skills in various subjects.”

Teachers in Texas were asked to share their innovative teaching ideas in January for an opportunity to be selected for a State Farm ® Teacher Assist grant. In less than 30 minutes, teachers across the state submitted 200 submissions for the program, demonstrating the need in the state for support. Out of the 200 submissions, 40 were selected.

State Farm is proud to recognize and award each of the following 40 Texas teachers a $2,500 grant to create or support their existing classroom projects.

To see the full list of Texas Teacher Assist Winners at https://newsroom.statefarm.com/tx-teacher-assist/

“As a company, we have a long history of working with teachers, educators, and students across Texas,” said Felicia Hutchins, State Farm Corporate Responsibility. “It is important to give back and help create safer, stronger, better educated communities.”

Thanks again to all the teachers that submitted their ideas. Your work is making our neighborhoods safer, stronger and better educated!