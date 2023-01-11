Dayton Scout Regan King Obtains Scouting’s Highest Honor

DAYTON, Texas - On Jan. 10, Troop 8 Scout Regan King passed his Board of Review for Eagle Scout thus obtaining scouting’s highest honor, The Eagle Scout Award. He is the son of Mr. Billy King and Mrs. Leslie Newton.

Under the leadership and guidance of Scoutmaster Phillip Stewart, Troop 8 sponsored by Eastgate Church of Dayton, Regan has been a member for seven years and has earned 39 merit badges. He has served his troop over these years as Chaplain Aide, OA Representative, Patrol Leader and is currently the Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. Regan is an active Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s Honor Society, serving as a past Chapter Chief of Hasinai Lodge 578 and Delegate at the 2022 National Order of the Arrow Conference (NOAC) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

As a member of Troop 8, Regan has camped over 135 nights in the outdoors having participated in numerous weekend campouts and attending camps at Buffalo Trail Scout Ranch in Fort Davis, TX, Sid Richardson Scout Ranch in Decatur, TX, Bear Creek Scout Reservation in Hunt, TX, Camp Karankawa in Mathis, TX and Trevor Rees-Jones Scout Camp in Athens, TX. Additionally, Regan completed a 12-day backpacking trek at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimmaron, NM and a 7-day Scuba adventure at BSA Sea Base in Islamorada, FL. Furthermore, Regan caught a fish in a small pond in the Davis Mountains of West Texas. This resulted in him being awarded the State of Texas record holder for catching a fish at the highest elevation in the state by Texas Fish and Wildlife.

Regan is in the 12th grade at Dayton High School and has been active in band, Audio Visual Technologies, and Business Professionals of America (BPA). He is a regular fixture at the State of Texas BPA competitions where, as a Junior, he was awarded 1st Place for computer modeling and animation and advanced to the National BPA competition where he placed 5th nationwide. Those who have attended Dayton High School football games at Bronco Stadium have enjoyed Regan’s artwork as he created many of the large scoreboard graphics and animations. After graduating High School, Regan plans to attend college and major in Visualization.

For his Eagle Scout community service project, Regan planned and executed the refurbishment of the concrete Life Flight helipad for Liberty County Emergency Services District Number 7 in Hardin, TX. This project involved many hours of planning and coordination, cleaning the helipad, creating a new logo design, and supervising other Scouts as they painted the design onto the pad.

Regan is the 21st Eagle Scout to come from Troop 8 since its founding in 2005. A ceremony honoring Regan will take place sometime in February. Family and friends will be invited to attend.

About BSA Troop 8 – Dayton, TX

Sponsored by Eastgate Church of Dayton, Texas, Boy Scout Troop 8 is the largest Scout Troop in Liberty County and Trinity District. Being a full uniform, Scout run Troop, BSA Troop 8 holds monthly camping activities and regularly attends summer and winter camps in Texas and/or Louisiana each year. Troop 8 meets weekly on Tuesday nights at 6:30pm at Eastgate Church in Dayton and is open to any young man who has completed the 5th grade and is at least 10 years old or is 11 years old but has not reached age 18. For more information, please attend a Troop meeting or visit troop8daytontx.com

About Scouting

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

The Three Rivers Council serves over 4100 boys and girls in Polk, Liberty, San Jacinto, Chambers, Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Tyler, Jasper, and Newton Counties. For information about Scouting in your community, please visit 3riversbsa.org or call (409) 842-5240.