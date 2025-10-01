HD alums gather at homecoming game

Alums of Hull-Daisetta from the mid-1970s joined for some tailgating before the Bobcats Homecoming game against West Hardin last Friday afternoon. Classmates from near and far gathered for the big event as they took a walk down memory lane. Some of the members in attendance were Anthony Landry and his wife, Marvin Fontenot, Brenda Brown Caldwell, Brenda Miller Schilling and her husband, Kerry Cain, Donna Cain, Joy Collins, Kevin Basham, Terri Carr and Dennis Warren.