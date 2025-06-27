Lemonade stand to benefit VFW

CLEVELAND—Roadside lemonade stands are a rite of passage across the country, but for a pair of 6-year-olds, they hope to give back and benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

For the second time, 6-year-olds Hudson and Ella Harkness will be selling lemonade, with all proceeds going towards the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1839 in Cleveland, on Saturday, July 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re raising our twins to understand the value of service, sacrifice, and giving back,” District Attorney Jennifer Bergman said.

The duo’s father, Liberty County Constable Precinct 6 Zack Harkness, is a veteran and still serves in the reserves.

Bergman said both she and Harkness come from families “with a long legacy of commitment to our country and community.”

The couple are members of the VFW and Auxiliary, and they wanted their children to be a part of it as well.

This lemonade stand is a fun way for them to learn what it means to serve others and show gratitude to those who’ve protected our freedom,” Bergman said.

The event will be at 709 S. Washington Ave., Cleveland.