Liberty County Master Gardener Association 2022 Classes

The Liberty County Master Gardener Association announces that open registration for the 2022 Master Gardener certification classes has begun and will be open until the class is full. Now is the time to pick up the registration packet at the AgriLife Extension Office, 501 Palmer Avenue, Liberty, between 8 AM and 5 PM Monday through Thursday and Fridays 8 am - Noon. The sooner one completes the registration process and begins the payment process the sooner and more secure your position in the class. There will be a limited number allowed in this upcoming series of classes so get the registration information returned soon.

The classes for Master Gardener certification will begin September 1, 2022 and run through November 03, 2022.

The Texas Master Gardener program is a partnership with a twofold purpose. First, it is designed to provide an intensive training in the many diverse aspects of horticulture for local residents as a direct benefit to the residents themselves. Secondly, the program is also designed to train participants so they can cooperate with the staff of the Liberty County AgriLife Extension Service in carrying out educational programs and activities that address horticultural issues of concern to county residents.

There will be a mandatory orientation meeting set for Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the AgriLife Extension Office, 501 Palmer Avenue, Liberty. The cost of the course is $300 per person which includes all classes, speaker fees, handbooks, and other material/supplies.

Persons with disabilities who plan to attend the event, and who may need auxiliary aids or services, are requested to contact the Extension Office in Liberty County at 936-334-3230 prior to the event so appropriate arrangements can be made.

Educational Programs of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, or veteran status.