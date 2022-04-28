Kissin' Kuzzins

- The Angelina County Genealogical Society voted yesterday to sponsor five more conferences in 2022:

(1) The Angelina County Genealogy Conference on June 25.

(2) Authors’ Autograph Party on July 23.

(3) The Logging Camp and Sawmill Reunion on Aug. 20.

(4) The Angelina County Civil War History Conference on Sept. 10.

(5) The Angelina County Veterans Day Conference on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. If you have a paper you want to present for one of these conferences or are looking for more information on one of them, contact President Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

- Sherrie Leach will present “Thomas Stuart McFarland, Patriot and Pioneer” at about 7:15 pm on Monday, May 2, to the Deep East Texas Archeological Society in Newton, Texas, at the Iris and Anne Howard Civic Center on 213 Court Street. At 6:30 pm, Sandra Litton will have the desserts and refreshments ready for our hungry members and guests, and at 7:00 pm. President Ruth Dusan will conduct a short business meeting. For more information, contact President Ruth Dusan at (409) 379-5694 or jrdusan@windstream.net or Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

- Carolyn Williams, Assistant Head Librarian/Director of Allan Shivers Library and Museum in Woodville, is looking for two or three authors to discuss the books they wrote from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, May 7, in the Reading Room of the library for Coffee Conversation and Discussion. Contact her at (409) 283-3709 or ashivers.library@yahoo.com or Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

- The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 5:30 pm Monday, May 9, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. The speaker will be Jonathan Gerland, Director of The History Center in Diboll, Texas.

BOOK SIGNING 4–5 pm, Monday, May 9, 2022, Community Meeting Room, Rusk Public Library, Rusk, Texas. Jonathan Gerland, Director of The History Center, Diboll, Texas, will be available to autograph his latest book, Boggy Slough. Mr. Gerland previously authored a book about the Texas State Railroad connected to the State Prison out of Rusk, sponsored by the Cherokee County Genealogical Society.

- Pelican, Louisiana resident Paul Chachere will present the program “My Cajun Ancestry” on Monday, May 16, to the Angelina County Genealogical Society at 5 pm in the Community Meeting Room at Kurth Memorial Library on 706 South Raguet Street in Lufkin, Texas. For more information, contact Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

- John Johnson, Chairman of the Jasper County Historical Commission, and Dickie Dixon, President of the Angelina County Genealogical Society, are in the process of nailing down the schedule for the Jasper County Genealogy/History Conference on July 15 at the Courthouse Annex in downtown Jasper from 8 am to 5 pm. For more information, contact John Johnson at (409) 384-6441 or jaspercountyhc@yahoo.com or Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

To submit an item to this column, email it to dixonhershel51@gmail.com by phone at (936) 671-1419 or mail to Kissin’ Kuzzins P. O. Box 151001 Lufkin, Texas 75915-1001. For a book review mail, a complimentary copy to the address just listed.