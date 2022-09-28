Announcing the 48th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival Opening on October 8th!

Todd Mission, TX – It’s time to jog your merry way down to the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival, open on Saturdays, Sundays, and Thanksgiving Friday from October 8th through November 27th, 2022!

“The banners are hung high, the band is in tune, and the turkey legs are waiting” says Carl Foy, Marketing Director for the Texas Renaissance Festival. “The opening canon is loaded and we are ready to open our gates for the 48th season of the Festival! The King and Queen send a royal invite to all and all are welcome to come to the kingdom of the Texas Renaissance Festival!”

As usual, Texas Renaissance Festival will be loaded with nostalgia. Over 400 stores, restaurants, pubs, and experiences will open their doors for all who come to the festival. Many of whom have been with the festival since the 1970s! Learn to create armor, leather goods, blow glass, and so much more, just like it was done in the 16th century! Lots of shows return for the 48th annual festival including: Daily Jousting Tournaments, Barbarians, Pirates by the boatload, and Birds of Prey; Texas Renaissance Festival is home to over 50 of the world’s top performers.

There are eight themed weekends! Oktoberfest brings a touch of Old Bavaria to the Kingdom. 1001 Dreams brings fairies and fantasy. Pirates Adventures and All Hallows Even will round out the month of October. November brings Heroes and Villains, a Barbarian Adventure, Highlands Fling, and a traditional Celtic Christmas. Hundreds of costume characters, 50+ acres of décor, shopping and eating, there’s so much to do!

New for 2022

Texas Renaissance Festival is excited to bring you four new top-notch shows:

Lester Jesterson - Lester "Les" Jesterson is a juggler, clown, comic, storyteller, and non-attorney spokesperson who combines imaginative wit, absurdist charm, spontaneous creativity, and serious je ne sais quoi into a truly enjoyable experience for all ages. Audience participation brings random frivolity to every one of his performances. If you want more fun during your visit, come see Les…because Les IS more…more or less. It's foolish spectacle for the entire family - who's ready to party like it's 1399?

Chaste Treasures - Truly a treasure, but questionably chaste, this trio of noble ladies will delight your senses. With tight harmonies, intelligent wit, and sassy shenanigans, no two shows are ever the same with a selection of original, period, and parody tunes.

The Minstrel Rav’n - Telling Songs and Singing Stories…of Pirates, Taverns and Elven Lasses!

They're bringing back that 80's Glam…1580's Glam!!

The festival is also proud to present a host of new experiences including the Thirsty Pirate, Odin’s Table, and the RenMead Meadry. The Thirsty Pirate is the largest single investment ever made into the Texas Renaissance Festival. This giant pub and restaurant seats over 500 guests, has over 60 beers on tap, a full menu, and near continuous shows on it’s full sized stage! Odin’s Table is hosted by Haak Winery, official wine partner of the Festival, with a full wine tasting of all of their fantastic, local Texas wines. RenMead will open the Festival’s first ever meadry on site. This renaissance era libation consists of honey, water, and yeast. But don’t let that fool you, the meads available are drastically different and there’s a taste for everyone. Come see what the buzz is about!

Ticket pricing varies by the day and starts at only $15 and parking is free! Season passes, campground passes, premium parking options, and various upgrades are also available. For more information about the Texas Renaissance Festival, including admission to the festival and camping options, please visit www.texrenfest.com.

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 8 through November 27, 2022.