Oubre/Hinkle Engagement

Jason and Kirstin Hinkle of Nederland and Todd and Susan Oubre of Dayton are very pleased to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their children Makensie Hinkle and Matthew Oubre.

Makensie is a 2011 graduate of Nederland High School and a 2015 graduate of Texas State University.

Matthew is a 2013 graduate of Dayton High School and a 2016 and 2020 graduate of Lamar University.

Matthew is the grandson of the late Doug and Patsy Davis of Dayton.

Makensie and Matthew will marry in February.