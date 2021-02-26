Chambers Health Transforms their Emergency Department

Chambers Health announces that Bayside Community Hospital’s Emergency Department will be staffed by local medical providers and is pursuing trauma designation through the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Certified Physician Assistant Gary Cook will take lead with Bayside Community Hospital’s Emergency Department and Trauma Designation Program. Gary has over 30 years of healthcare experience ranging from office, clinic-based, emergency room, hospitalist, migrant care, pre-hospital, and hospital care.

Gary is certified by the National Commission of Certification for Physician Assistants and has extensive experience in emergency medicine and critical care. Gary graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in the Physician Assistant Program. He served in the US Navy, completing Hospital Corpsman Training, Orderly Training, and holds a degree in Film and TV Production from Montana State University.

“I wanted to become a physician assistant after serving 4 years in the US Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. My training and passion is in rural health care. I have always enjoyed working in the emergency room and have just gravitated toward that kind of work.” shared Cook.

Gary prides himself in having practiced emergency medicine across the country, having served as a locums tenens emergency department medical provider. He enjoys working in rural communities and is constantly motivated by learning and adapting new medical technologies into his work. Gary’s other interests include outdoor activities and volunteering in various community organizations where there is an interest in health and wellness.

Emergency room physician assistants provide emergency care for patients in various settings including emergency departments and critical care units, urgent care and fast track settings, in addition to pre-hospital situations and observation units. Physician Assistants practice medicine under the supervision of licensed physician and collaborate with other health professionals to coordinate care.

Gary and his wife Mary Ann have relocated to the Anahuac area. They enjoy playing board games, riding the tandem bike, and just kicking back to binge watch Netflix shows.

