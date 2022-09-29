OmniPoint Health announces Provider Retirement

Anahuac, TX (September 25, 2022) – Dr. Leonidas “Doc” Andres, general surgeon, and longtime well-known family medicine provider, has announced his retirement from OmniPoint Health. Andres has been practicing at the OmniPoint Health Primary Care Clinic in Dayton since late 2021.

Dr. Andres is a well-known and recognized surgeon in the Chambers-Liberty County region, having previously served as Chief of Staff at OmniPoint Health Hospital (formerly Bayside Community Hospital) and as the Medical Director of the Chambers County Health Department for 20 years.

Interim CEO Paul Aslin shared, “Dr. Andres is a loved member of the community and has touched the lives of so many patients and their families. We thank him for his years of service and wish him well in his retirement.”

Specializing in general surgery and family medicine, Andres brought both skill and experience to the southeastern region through various partnerships and at one time owned his own medical practice in Anahuac, Texas. His extensive hospital experience included a residency under the prominent Heart Specialist Dr. Michael DeBakey in addition to his serving at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Subic Bay, and the U.S. Air Force Hospital Clark Air Force Bay, both located in the Philippines.

Dr. Andres delivered countless babies, patched innumerable scrapes and bumps, and performed a myriad of surgeries in the local hospital now known as OmniPoint Health Hospital. Andres remained committed to ensuring the overall health and well-being of the community no matter the circumstance; including covering staff needs at the emergency department of OmniPoint Health during Hurricane’s Rita and Ike.

His love for medicine led him back to his hometown of the Philippines each year for about 20 years where he completed general surgery and medical treatment with the non-profit group - Medical Surgical Mission of Texas (MSMT).

Andres was originally drawn to the Anahuac area because it reminded him so much of the Philippines. Soon after completing residency, Dr. Andres and his wife Adelfa made Anahuac their home and have there ever since.

“We will forever be grateful to Dr. Andres for his service with OmniPoint Health. He led our newest location in Dayton with dedication to medical excellence and gave us the foundation to continue providing quality patient care. We are honored to be a small part of his legacy - Thank you Dr. Andres for all you have given to your patients, community, and employees of OmniPoint Health”, shared Clinics Executive Director Elissa Lofgren.

OmniPoint Health is hosting a Retirement Reception on Tuesday, October 11th from 5:30 to 7:30pm, open to the community. The event will be held at the OmniPoint Community Center at 2202 S Main in Anahuac. Light refreshments will be provided.

All current and existing patients, caregivers, and partners are welcome to come share memories and well wishes.

For more details, please feel free to reach out to 409-267-3700 with any questions.

About OmniPoint Health:

World-Class Care. Hometown Service. OmniPoint Health is the premier people-centric healthcare provider, exemplifying medical excellence with the same personalized service, love, and treatment we entrust to our own families.

Founded in 1950 in Anahuac, Texas, with a hospital along Trinity Bay, the healthcare system has since expanded to include primary care, dental and wellness facilities in the Chambers – Liberty County region. Our vision is to become the world’s finest health system by serving as the catalyst for the individuals to live active, happy and productive lives.

Follow OmniPoint Health on Facebook for more updates on its services and activities.